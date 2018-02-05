Bibb County Spelling Bee winners head to regional competition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Elijah Wood took home first place in the Bibb County Spelling Bee over the weekend.

The event, hosted by the Bibb Association of Educators, was held Saturday at Central High School.

Wood attends Howard Middle School.

The winning word was “affinity.”

Babar Dar of Heritage Elementary School is the second place winner.

Dar and Wood are headed to Fort Valley to participate in the region spelling bee.

Julia Byron of Alexander II Magent School will serve as alternate after coming in third place.