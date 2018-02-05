Cherry Blossom Gift Shop Opening reveals additional street party acts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cherry Blossom’s downtown Gift shop is back open for business so you can head there for all things pink.

Organizers opened up shop on Monday morning and revealed changes to the festival’s line up for 2018–including two new additions to the street party’s list of performers, Hero Day at Central City Park and the all new Cherry Blossom Easter Egg Hunt.

- Advertisement -

David Nail and Booker T. Jones will join Chaka Khan and Eli Young Band to perform at this year’s Street Party.

Board Chair Marvel Burgess says they like to keep festival goer’s guessing what they’ll do next.

“We’ve got to keep the Cherry Blossom festival growing and exciting and so some of those new events, we’ve got free events and then we’ve got the Soiree, so you can go from one extreme to the other. But yea we’re just getting better and better after 35 years this is 36 years,” she said.

The store is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday thru Friday. During the festival, it’ll be open all day until 9:00 PM