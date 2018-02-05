SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in a shooting at a Georgia funeral home that wounded a 12-year-old boy.

Savannah-Chatham police said in a release that SWAT, the Hostage Negotiation Team and detectives arrested the teen early Sunday. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the Saturday shooting at Bonaventure Funeral Home.

Police say the 12-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

The Savannah Morning News reported that the shooting happened after the funeral service for 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd, a murder suspect killed by police last month after authorities say he pointed a BB gun at officers. Boyd was a suspect in the fatal shooting of Balil Whitfield.

Police said Sunday they don’t believe the funeral home shooting was meant as retaliation for Whitfield’s shooting.

