Suspect at large after killing off-duty fire captain

Tempe Fire Medical Captain Kyle Brayer. Glendale Firefighters / via Facebook

A firefighter group in the nearby community of Glendale

said that Brayer was a Marine veteran who had worked at the fire department for a decade.

In a statement, Hoster said that Brayer was one of several people riding in the back of a golf cart in downtown Scottsdale, just north of Tempe, at 2:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) when a red Scion coupe edged up behind them and began bumping the cart.

Brayer approached the car and was shot in the head, Hoster said.

In a separate statement, Scottsdale police said the shooting followed an altercation, though additional details were not immediately available.

The suspect, described as a black man with short hair, fled the scene, striking several other cars in the process, Hoster said.

Brayer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, Hoster said.