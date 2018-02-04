Man found dead inside car in West Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are searching for answers after a man was found dead inside a car.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says someone who was passing by noticed a person unresponsive inside a vehicle on Carling Avenue.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say when they arrived, they found 33-year-old Javaris Antoine Brown of Macon, dead from a gunshot wound.

This is the city of Macon’s 5th homicide of the year.

If you can help deputies in this investigation, call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.