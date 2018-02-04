Lack of Positive Train Control haunts another deadly collision

An Amtrak train, bottom right, and a CSX freight train crashed Sunday in Cayce, South Carolina. Jeff Blake / AP

Most of Amtrak’s operating budget comes from train fare that states pay Amtrak to provide passenger trains, but experts saying cutting its federal dollars could be risky.

A lot of the threatened federal money goes toward infrastructure and equipment, Zarembski said. “It shouldn’t affect basic safety, but it could affect upgrades in infrastructure and how it affects issues like ongoing maintenance of the infrastructure,” he said.

Quimby said potential train riders shouldn’t be discouraged. Passenger trains are still one of the safest ways to travel, he said.

“Even though we’ve had this recent number of Amtrak accidents recently, relatively speaking, passenger trains are really quite safe,” Quimby said. “Compared to cars, on land, trains are the best thing to be in in a collision.”

“They can take a whack,” he said.