Battling homelessness and Hep A, city turns to tent structures

Silvia Saliman sits on her bunk bed in a temporary shelter for the homeless run by the Alpha Project on Jan. 16, 2018, in San Diego, California.

For their part, Seidler and Shea’s group put up the $1.6 million to build the

emergency bridge shelters, Shea said. The $6.5 million operating costs that cover the first seven months are being paid for by the city.

Since the tents were opened in December, the infection rates have decreased, adding to an ongoing downward trend. Through the crisis, the county and city have distributed vaccines, put in place over 100 hand-washing stations and a dozen toilets, and bleached the streets.

The Alpha Project Tent opened on Dec. 1 and is only a 10-minute walk from Petco Park. Two other tent structures have opened since, one operated by Veterans Village of San Diego, for confirmed veterans and another by Father Joe’s Village, which is focused on families with children.

Shea said the group paid for the tents under the condition they stand for at least two years. Collectively, the structures can house up to 700 people at a time, with the goal to perform assessments and move residents who are able into more permanent housing within 120 days.

In the meantime, the tents may seem like an appealing alternative, but they’re not for everyone.

“You have to be in the right mindset to come here, if you’re coming from the streets. You have to want to follow rules,” said Kimberly Mitchell, CEO of Veterans Village of San Diego.

Mitchell said that a group from Portland, Oregon, has already come to observe the tent as an option for their city, which also has a large unsheltered population.

“A year ago, the narrative was ‘nobody cares’ when Peter and I started, specific to the tents going up,” Shea added. “Here are people that care, they just didn’t know what to do before.”