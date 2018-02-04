Amtrak train directed to the wrong track in deadly collision

An Amtrak train, bottom right, and a CSX freight train, top left, crashed in Cayce, South Carolina on Feb. 4, 2018. Jeff Blake / AP

Dr. Steve Shelton, director for emergency preparedness at Palmetto Health System, said Sunday morning that they it received 62 patients across its three facilities.

“Currently, there is one patient that is in critical condition, there are two others that are in serious and a few others that are currently being evaluated for possible serious conditions,” he said.

Shelton added that the “majority” of patients did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Hospital officials said later Sunday that six patients had been admitted.

Lexington Medical Center said it received 27 patients, most with minor injuries. Many were treated for cuts and bruises and were released, while two others were admitted, spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson said.

Jaclyn Kinney, 22, from of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was in the sleeper car with her boyfriend on their way to Orlando.

“We basically woke up to the train crash,” she told NBC News.

“It knocked us around, and we got bumped into the wall from the impact, and the train derailed. The cafe car that was right in front of us was in much worse shape, so we were lucky,” she said.

“The staff members came by and made sure people were OK before we left the car. We were waiting for a few minutes before they evacuated us.”

“There were a few people with noticeably bad injuries but most people didn’t seem super injured,” Kinney added.

President Donald Trump tweeted that his “thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings train collision in South Carolina” and thanked first responders.

My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings train collision in South Carolina. Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they’ve done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division said 5,000 gallons of fuel was spilled in the crash, with hazmat crews responding to the scene. Officials said there was no further threat to the public.

It was the second major Amtrak incident in less than a week. On Wednesday, a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia

collided with a garbage truck. One person on the truck was killed.