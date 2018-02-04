Admirers slam use of Martin Luther King Jr. in Super Bowl ad

In a year of players protesting racism and police brutality, Super Bowl fans wondered when the first political moment of Super Bowl LII would arrive. It seemed to be at hand midway through the second quarter, with the strains of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech “The Drum Major Instinct.”

But, instead, the 30-second spot turned into an homage to American patriotism, complete with a picture of U.S. service members. It was all a pitch for Dodge Ram trucks. The moment provoked outrage from many viewers and a rebuke from the King Center, which says its mission is to carry on his teachings and to “empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today.”

A bit later in the game, it was conservatives who were unhappy with the tone of an ad — this one a T-Mobile spot that featured shots of a row of babies with a voice over pitching pay equity, equal rights and allowing Americans to “love who you want.”

The biggest blowback against the $5 million-a-pop 30-second spots was directed, however, at Dodge. To many commentators, the advertisement seemed to co-opt King in the service of crass commercialism and unblinking patriotism.

A tweet from the King Center read: “Neither @TheKingCenter nor @BerniceKing is the entity that approves the use of #MLK’s words or imagery for use in merchandise, entertainment (movies, music, artwork, etc) or advertisement, including tonight’s @Dodge #SuperBowl commercial.”

The complaints rolled in on Twitter and other sites and appeared to include word from King’s daughter Bernice that the King family had not given permission for use of the 1968 speech.

When writer Michael Arceneaux wrote on Twitter, “So that means the King children allowed Dr. King’s voice to be used to sell me a Dodge truck,” Bernice King replied with a single word: “No.”

Others on Twitter also signaled their disdain long after the 30-second spot had appeared.

Using a “Martin Luther King” speech and completely taking it OUT OF CONTEXT for a truck commercial is a disgrace. #SuperBowl — kiss&tellproductions (@jenandhel) February 5, 2018

“Using a ‘Martin Luther King’ speech and completely taking it OUT OF CONTEXT for a truck commercial is a disgrace,” read one tweet. Said another: “Still sitting here angry about the use of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy to sell RAM trucks. So Inappropriate.” And a third: “So Ram Truck appropriated Martin Luther King Jr. and used an all white cast + 1 token black to sell trucks to Trump supporters as if we’re back in the 1950s.”

Those sentiments predominated on Twitter, although there was some pushback from users who said they did not understand the offense. Read one tweet: “I had to go back and watch it but liberals are all upset about the Martin Luther King Dodge Ram commercial, I don’t get what they’re upset about at all.”

The ad featured images of football players, fishermen, cowboys, a teacher, rescue workers, marching Marines and a fireman rescuing a child. It ended with an image of a soldier, dressed in camouflage, returning home to his child’s embrace and the words “Built to Serve.”

The T-Mobile spot featured babies of many races looking up at a camera, while a woman’s voice spoke over the tune of Nirvana’s “All Apologies.”

“You’ll love who you want,” said the narrator. “You’ll demand fair and equal pay. You will not allow where you come from to dictate where you are going.” The pitch ended with the words “Change Starts Now” on the screen, followed by the T-Mobile logo.

Conservative commentator Dana Loesch complained on Twitter that the perspective was allowed, when she said a message from American veterans was not. “Ugh, awful @TMobile ad. That was ok to run but not the AmVets ad?”

Another tweeter said that babies making a political pitch was “just what nobody wants to see on Super Bowl Sunday.” Another missive agreed: “Stop the preaching. We’re sick of it.”