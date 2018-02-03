Televangelist Pat Robertson recovering after suffering a stroke

Charles Dharapak / AP file
- Advertisement -
In
an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday after a family member recognized the onset of symptoms.
The release says that within minutes of receiving clot-busting drugs, Robertson was awake, responsive and able to move all his limbs.
The Virginia-based network says 87-year-old Robertson is alert and expected to make a full recovery.
In addition to founding The Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson hosts its flagship show “The 700 Club.”