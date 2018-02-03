Russian jet downed and pilot killed by Syrian militants

Smoke billows from the site of a downed Sukhoi-25 fighter jet in Syria’s northwest province of Idlib on Feb. 3, 2017. Omar Haj Kadour / AFP – Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The U.S. State Department said it has seen reports that the plane was shot down and allegations that the United States provided MANPAD missiles to groups in Syria, and denied the claims.

“The United States has never provided MANPAD missiles to any group in Syria, and we are deeply concerned that such weapons are being used,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“The solution to the violence is a return to the Geneva process as soon as possible and we call on Russia to live up to its commitments in that regards,” Nauert said. She said “the United States is not involved in any way with respect to hostilities in northwest Syria.”

Idlib province where the plane crashed is located southwest of the Syrian city of Aleppo, which has been ravaged during the ongoing civil war in Syrian.

Russia and Turkey are “taking measures” to return the body of the pilot, Russian media reported.

Russia carried out strikes in the area from where the missile was launched that killed 30 militants, Russia’s defense ministry said according to TASS.