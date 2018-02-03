Migrants targeted, shot by gunman in Italy

Healthcare personnel take care of an injured person after being shot by gun fire from a vehicle, in Macerata, Italy, on Feb. 3, 2018. Reuters

Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini confirmed that six foreigners, all black, were wounded in the shooting spree, and one was left with life-threatening injuries.

“They were all of color, this is obviously a grave fact. As was grave what happened to Pamela. The closeness of the two events makes you imagine there could be a connection,” Carancini said.

Mastropietro’s dismembered remains were found Wednesday in two suitcases two days after she walked away from a drug rehab community. A judge on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the main suspect, identified as 29-year-old Innocent Oseghale.

ANSA reported that the black car used in Saturday’s shooting spree had been seen in the area where the woman’s body was found and also near where the suspect lived.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Italy would be “particularly severe against whoever thinks of nourishing this spiral of violence.”

“We will stop this risk. We will stop it right away. We will stop it together,” Gentiloni declared.