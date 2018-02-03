Archaeologists uncover 4,000-year-old tomb in Egypt

Images painted in the tomb of a royal palace official believed to be known as “Hetpet.” Charlene Gubash / NBC News

The tomb was discovered during an excavation mission in the Giza western cemetery region, which has been known to house the burial sites of former royal palace officials. Archaeologists have been excavating the site for more than 170 years.

In a statement announcing the discovery, Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry said the tomb’s architecture and decorative style date back to the Fifth Dynasty during the period known as the Old Kingdom.

The archaeological mission was lead by Egypt’s secretary general of antiquities, Dr. Mostafa Wazir.