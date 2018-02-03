110K condoms at Winter Olympics has some Koreans cheering

Korea’s Convenience Co. has donated 100,000 of its condoms to athletes at the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Convenience Co.

But some advocates want laws to be loosened in order to protect women. An

online petition with more than 230,000 signatures was submitted to the president’s office last fall calling for the full legalization of abortions.

Birth control awareness and access, meanwhile, is not as openly discussed as in some Western nations.

A report last month in the

health outlet Korea Biomedical Review said the last time a condom ad aired on Korean television was a Durex commercial in 2013. Before then, the only time was for an AIDS campaign in 2004.

“Even then, the ad portrayed condoms almost as an illegal commodity,” the report said.

Park Kyung Jin, president of Convenience Co., said ensuring that the Olympics are well-stocked with free condoms is an “honor” and his company hopes “athletes will finish the tournament and return home in good health.”

He added that its Right Idea brand — with the tagline “smart is sexy” — will change the perception of sex in South Korea. The company has also been outspoken about providing sex education for youth.

“Basically in Korea, we don’t talk much about sex or sex education,” said Jack Jung, a Convenience Co. spokesman. “It’s because our work culture is very traditional, and

because of religion. We didn’t get any sex education when we were young or we were in high school.”

Still, South Korea is actually no stranger to handing out condoms — at least at the Olympics. The

1988 Summer Games in Seoul was the first time condoms were publicly distributed at the international sporting event. At the time, it was part of an effort to reduce the spread of HIV.

In the 30 years since, younger Koreans have grown up exposed to Western culture and are living in more socially liberal ways than previous generations, said Jin-kyung Park, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies who has researched women’s health in Korea.

Known for its advanced technologies, the country has even seen condom vending machines crop up in recent months. The company Instinctus has set up a handful of machines that sell condoms for the equivalent of just 4 cents and targeting people 19 or younger.

But even though the proceeds go to helping an adolescent health center in Seoul, the company’s CEO said he still faces embarrassment.

“My parents ask me if all this is really necessary for teenagers,” Seong Min-hyun

told the online outlet Korea Exposé last year. “They don’t want to tell others what I’m doing.”

Bruce Harrison reported from Seoul, and Erik Ortiz reported from New York.