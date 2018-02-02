MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in critical condition after her 16-year-old brother choked her unconscious Friday afternoon.

Bibb deputies attempted CPR on 20-year-old Alexus Watson until an ambulance arrived after Watson was choked by her brother in what police called a domestic dispute.

It happened at a home on West Mount Rd around 5:15 p.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived, investigators say the brother stopped choking Watson but she was already unresponsive.

The brother was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center and is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Watkins was taken to Navicent Health and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.