What's your verdict, Phil? Groundhog makes his prediction

Winter isn’t going anywhere.

The famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Friday morning, which means an early spring isn’t on its way, according to local lore.

Thousands of revelers bundled up in 11-degree temperatures in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, to witness Phil’s annual prediction on how long the North American winter will last. According to legend, if the rodent emerges from his dwelling and sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter should be expected.

But if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, spring is in for an early arrival.

His prediction this year comes after record-breaking freezing temperatures across North America and an unusually powerful winter storm known as a “bomb cyclone.”

