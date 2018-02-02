Victims' father lunges at Nassar, wishes him 'hottest pits in hell'

Eaton County Sheriffs restrain Randall Margraves after he lunged at Larry Nassar. Rebecca Cook / Reuters

After a brief recess, the judge returned to the bench and said that while she had empathy for Margraves, she could not condone what he did.

“Obviously what just occurred in the courtroom was scary and caused a level of discomfort for all of you,” Cunningham said.

“My heart started beating fast and my legs felt shaky because of that quick eruption of violence,” she added.

“I recognize that Mr. Margraves had three daughters that he has had to watch go through the pain and the hurt,” she said.

“If it is hard and difficult for me to hear what his daughters had to say, I can’t imagine what it is like for him.”

“ Give me one minute with that bastard!”

But, she said, there is no excuse for violence.

“What Mr. Nassar did was horrible. It’s unthinkable. But please let the criminal justice system do what it’s supposed to do,” Cunningham said.

During the lunch break, Margraves was brought back to the courtroom, where Cunningham warned that she could jail him or make him pay a fine — but had no intention of doing so.

Margraves told her that he had not seen his daughters’ statements in advance and his anger grew as he listened to their words.

Then, he said, he looked over and saw Nassar sitting at the defense table “shaking his head ‘no’ like it didn’t happen.”

“I lost control,” Margraves explained. “I apologize a hundred times.”

“I’m definitely calmed down,” he added. “I’m embarrassed. I’m not here to upstage my daughters. I’m here to help them heal.”

In all honesty, Mr. Margraves did exactly what every other dad sitting in that courtroom has wanted to do. It only goes to show how much this affects not only the victim, but their entire family as well. Nassar assaulted all 3 of his daughters, he deserves to be enraged. — Lindsey Lemke (@lindseylemke) February 2, 2018

Nassar, 54, who was the team

doctor for USA Gymnastics and a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State University, was sentenced last week in Ingham County to 40 to 175 years for molesting seven girls. He faces a similar sentence in Eaton County for abusing three girls and has already been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography.

His plea agreements allow all accusers to give impact statements and nearly 200 will have done so by the end of the hearings. One of his

attorneys, Shannon Smith, said on a radio show Thursday that she doesn’t believe that all those who are testifying were abused. She also said she has received death threats.

After Friday’s drama, Newburg praised the deputies who intervened.

“They have gone to great lengths to ensure our safety in and out of the courtroom,” he said in an email to NBC News.