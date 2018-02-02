Suspect in killing of UPenn student pleads not guilty

Blaze Bernstein. Orange County Sheriff’s Department / AP

McGreevy said authorities found a knife in Woodward’s car and multiple knives in his home, but could not say if any were the murder weapon.

In a statement, Bernstein’s family said it appreciated efforts to require the maximum bail and “meaningful” restrictions for Woodward.

“It gives us some measure of comfort to know that, should he be released, he will not be able to come near our family,” the statement said. “Nevertheless, we are still concerned for the public’s safety.”

Woodward, who is currently held in jail in Santa Ana, is due back in court March 2.

At the hearing, he smiled upon seeing his lawyer and then sat out of view of the more than a dozen journalists gathered in the courtroom.

Munoz declined to comment after the hearing.

According to a court filing obtained by the Orange County Register, Woodward told investigators that he became angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to the park.

Earlier on Friday, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas declined to say whether authorities believe Bernstein was killed because he was gay, but said the case showed the need to change California law to include sexual orientation and gender as motivating factors for more serious murder charges that can carry the death penalty.

State Sen. Janet Nguyen said she was proposing legislation to make the change.