Rainy Super Bowl Sunday on the way!

Good Evening!

Well the weekend is upon us and it is kind of a mixed bag. Saturday looking like a cool day with a mix of sun and clouds.

By Saturday night and Sunday morning however, rain starts to move in across the Southeast keeping temperatures cool, but not too cold, and keeping a pretty constant rain on Super Bowl party preps across the area.

Looks like it could be a pretty rainy day with up to 1″ of rain possible across Middle Georgia, but the heaviest rain looks to head out just in time for the kick off of the big game(that you can watch here on 41NBC)!

Have a great weekend! See ya on 41NBC after the special airing of “This Is Us”, which will follow the Super Bowl!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves