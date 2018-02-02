Mississippi pushes abortion ban at 15 weeks, earliest in U.S.

From left, Terri Herring, a long time Mississippi abortion foe, speaks with House Judiciary B Committee chairman Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, from left, and Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton, outside chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., following the passage of House Bill 1510, which could make the state the first to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, on Feb. 2, 2018. Rogelio V. Solis / AP

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi bill would allow exceptions if a fetus wouldn’t survive outside the womb, or when the woman is threatened with death or permanent impairment of a “major bodily function.” Those are the same exceptions in the current 20-week ban.

Rep. Becky Currie, the bill’s sponsor and a Brookhaven Republican, said it was appropriate for Mississippi to impose an earlier threshold to cut off abortion, saying most women have known for months that they’re pregnant.

“At that time, it’s time to decide whether you’re going to carry this child or not,” Currie said.

Related:

Trump blasts Roe v. Wade in satellite address to anti-abortion rally

No one has legally challenged Mississippi’s 20-week ban, but Diane Derzis, who owns the state’s only abortion clinic in Jackson, has said she passed on a challenge because her Jackson Women’s Health Organization didn’t perform abortions after 20 weeks. However, she said Tuesday that her clinic does perform abortions for about three weeks past the new proposed ban. Gipson said state records show about 200 abortions a year are performed on women who are between 15 and 20 weeks pregnant.

The U.S. Senate on Monday rejected legislation designed to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The vote was 51-46, shy of the 60-vote threshold to advance the legislation.