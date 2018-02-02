Michigan vs. MSU: AG investigation of Nassar scandal gets ugly

By
NBCnews
-
0

An investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar is already getting ugly.

The Attorney General’s office had state police seize evidence from the Big Ten campus on Friday, saying the university did not turn it over fast enough.

A spokesman for the newly appointed president of MSU then accused Attorney General Bill Schuette of playing politics with the probe.

“What you have is an attorney general running for governor,” said John Truscott, speaking on behalf on the new president, former Michigan Gov. John Engler.

Schuette announced last week that he had appointed a special counsel to investigate MSU, which has been accused of ignoring warnings about Nassar’s sexual abuse of patients for almost 20 years.

In a letter to MSU, the AG’s office demanded emails and texts for a raft of MSU officials, from trustees down to sports trainers, be turned over by Feb. 9.

But Schuette wanted some things immediately: the computer, phone and calendars of William Strampel, who was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine while Nassar had his sports practice there.

In a statement to the media, Schuette’s office said: “On Saturday, January 27, immediate production of physical items assigned to William Strampel were requested by the Special Counsel. This has not occurred. We are continuing to investigate with our partners at the Michigan State Police and will not be providing further comment.”

Truscott called the statement disingenuous saying MSU officials had been in contact with AG investigators about a timeline for surrendering the requested items and had agreed to relinquish all but Strampel’s personal phone in the next couple of days.

