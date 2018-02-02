Low Near Gulf of Mexico Brings Rain to Middle Georgia This Weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front moved into the state of Georgia early Friday morning, bringing light/moderate rain.

The rain cleared out of Middle Georgia by 8 a.m. As the front pushes southward, a high pressure system will start to set up over the southeast. This surface high will push colder, drier air into our area throughout the day.

During the day Saturday, the high will scoot east over the Atlantic Ocean. Clouds will filter in throughout the day.

A low pressure system will develop near the Gulf of Mexico late Saturday. Ahead of the low, a warm front will stretch across the panhandle of Florida. Warm, moist air will surge into the southeast from the Gulf Coast.

As the low shifts eastward, rain will also move our way. Expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms in the mix Sunday morning and afternoon. Showers may linger through the evening hours.

If you have plans for Super Bowl Sunday, be cautious driving on wet roads before and after the game. Keep an umbrella nearby or have a tent for back-up if you attend an outdoor viewing party.

