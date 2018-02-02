955 gold miners in South Africa rescued after night underground

Mine security officials walk underground at Sibanye Gold’s Masimthembe mine in Westonaria, South Africa on April 3, 2017. Mike Hutchings / Reuters file

The National Union of Mineworkers told Reuters early Thursday that the company was using a generator to help rescue workers.

“The problem is they are rescuing one mineworker at a time. It is very slow. It is worrying,” NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters. “Some of our members have chronic conditions and they don’t have medication down there.”

The

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said in a statement on Twitter that it viewed the incident “as extreme due to the sheer number of workers involved.”

“This incident also raises serious concern regarding the lacking emergency contingency plans at the mine for alternative and back-up power generation,” the statement added.