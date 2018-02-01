Two men rob Save A Lot in Macon at knifepoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who robbed the Save A Lot on Eisenhower Pkwy. Thursday night.

Investigators say two men walked into the store around 7 p.m. and went up to the cashier. One of the robbers pulled out a knife and demanded money. After taking cash, the men ran out. No one was injured, according to police.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.