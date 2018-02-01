Trump was sent an altered Russia memo, Schiff says

The House Intelligence Committee sent the White House a different version of a classified memo about the Trump-Russia investigation from the one that committee Republicans voted to release to the public, the committee’s top Democrat said Wednesday night.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the Intelligence Committee’s ranking Democrat, said in an open letter to the committee’s chairman, Republican Devin Nunes of California, that the situation is “deeply troubling” and the memo should be withdrawn immediately,

The committee voted Monday to release the memo, which was prepared by Republicans, on a straight party-line vote. The memo is under White House review; the final decision on whether to make it public rests with President Donald Trump.

Republicans who have seen the memo say it shows that the FBI relied on an opposition research dossier paid for by Democrats to obtain a warrant to conduct secret surveillance on an aide to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign; Democrats who have seen the memo say it is an inaccurate and misleading attack on the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller and designed to undermine the FBI.

The FBI warned Wednesday of its “grave concerns” that the document contains “material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” The FBI’s unusual statement appeared to be part of a last-ditch lobbying campaign designed to get the White House to reconsider releasing it.

The White House, nevertheless, was likely to release the memo Thursday, two administration officials told NBC News late Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear how Schiff’s letter would affect their decision.

Schiff described the differences in general as “substantive” and “material” alterations that committee members “were never apprised of, never had the opportunity to review, and never approved.” That means “there is no longer a valid basis for the White House to review the altered document,” he wrote.

Jack Langer, a spokesman for Nunes, confirmed that the memo had been edited, but he said that the changes included “grammatical fixes and two edits requested by the FBI and by the Minority themselves,” referring to committee Democrats.

“The vote to release the memo was absolutely procedurally sound, and in accordance with House and Committee rules,” Langer said. “To suggest otherwise is a bizarre distraction from the abuses detailed in the memo, which the public will hopefully soon be able to read for themselves.”

But a senior Democratic source on the Intelligence Committee disputed that account, telling NBC News that the changes weren’t “cosmetic.”

“Instead, they try to water down some of the majority’s assertions,” the source said.

In his letter, Schiff wrote that the changes prove that the committee’s Republican majority “no longer stands by the representation it has made to House Members in its original document and felt it necessary to deceive Committee Members during Monday’s vote.”

He pointed to an exchange during the committee’s deliberations between Nunes and Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., saying Nunes promised Himes that the memo wouldn’t be changed before it was sent to the White House.

Image: Devin Nunes

