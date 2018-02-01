Rain and cooler temperatures in Middle Georgia

Good Evening!

After a very nice day across Middle Georgia, temperatures are going to be taking a tumble behind rain and a cold front that moves in overnight tonight. Rain should be done and cleared by Friday morning at sunrise and clouds should clear relatively quickly behind the front.

The front however, is going to make Friday at least a little less pleasant than today in that it will be a breezy and much cooler day with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40’s through the afternoon.

Attention then turns to the weekend… Saturday should be a nice but cool day, however, overnight Saturday and into Sunday during the day, expect moderate rainfall to make it a soggy day, but we are still expecting less than 1″ of rainfall through the weekend. The good news is that right now the rain should be gone by kick off of the Super Bowl.

Have a great Evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves