Multiple Rounds of Rain in Middle Georgia Within the Next 7 Days

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a cold front brought widespread rainfall last weekend, a high pressure system has set up and kept weather across the southeast mostly quiet through much of this week. Though it has been dry, another front is developing out west which will increase our rain chances overnight.

Throughout the day Thursday, clouds will form ahead of our next cold front. Winds will increase in speed, bringing warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico and pushing it over the southeast. Temperatures will climb above average (60 degrees) and top out around 64 this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

A few isolated showers are possible late tonight. However, the better chance for rain comes into the forecast early Friday morning. If it holds together, a band of light rain could move into Middle Georgia around 3 a.m. Scattered light rain showers are possible across Middle Georgia from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

After the front clears our area, colder and drier air will surge south. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder Friday compared to Thursday.

A surface ridge will set up for a short time Friday afternoon through Saturday. Pieces of energy will surge through the atmosphere heading into Sunday, resulting in a system that will bring widespread rainfall.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).