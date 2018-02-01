Larry Nassar's attorney doesn't believe all accusers were abused

By
NBCnews
-
0

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is disavowing comments from one of his attorneys, who said “a huge part” of her does not believe everyone who testified against him was molested.

In an interview with a Detroit radio station that is sure to stir outrage, defense attorney Shannon Smith suggested that some of 150-plus girls and women who gave impact statements against Nassar actually received legitimate medical treatment.

“There is a huge part of me that does not believe that every one of those girls was victimized by him,” Smith told WWJ950 radio.

“While there may be some that were victimized … there are others that have come to believe they were victimized because of the way the case, in a way, spun out of control,” she added.

Her comments are already drawing ire from some of Nassar’s accusers and their attorney, John Manly, who told NBC News that Smith “is a vile human being for saying that.”

And even Nassar himself distanced himself, saying he did not authorize them, stands by his guilty pleas and has been deeply affected by the victim statements.

“I have heard each and every impact statement made by the victims in my cases,” he said in a statement released by another attorney. “Their words have been meaningful, they have pierced my soul and I will carry their words with me for the rest of my life. I am sorry about this distraction at a time when the attention should be on the statements of these victims.”

After Nassar was first publicly accused of penetrating female patients with ungloved hands, his attorneys said it was part of a recognized medical technique used by osteopathic physicians. Many who knew him as a respected sports medicine specialist at Michigan State University and the team doctor for USA Gymnastics defended him.

Then the FBI found child pornography — tens of thousands of images — on computers Nassar tried to trash. He pleaded guilty to possession of them and then pleaded guilty in two Michigan counties to sexually abusing 10 girls, nine of them under the guise of medical treatment.

The procedure used on the victims in the cases where Nassar pleaded guilty has been described identically by the other accusers, who cases stretch back over two decades.

Over the course of the 16-month scandal, the number of accusers has swelled from two to 265, with some saying they were in denial that they had been molested until they heard other women describe what Nassar had done to them.

In the interview, Smith seized on that.

“There were girls who had perfectly normal lives that never questioned the medical treatment done by Larry Nassar — and there is a legitimate medical treatment that involves touching sensitive areas and even penetrations,” she said.

“Some of those girls, to be quite frank, they didn’t even know what to think because they never felt victimized. He was never inappropriate to them. And because of everything they’ve seen, they just feel like they must have been victimized. And I think that’s really unfortunate.”

Image: Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor, who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, speaks to his attorney Shannon Smith during his sentencing hearing in Lansing

