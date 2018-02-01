Growing chorus of women call on Grammy president to step down

Alessia Cara receives the Best New Artist Grammy. Timpthy A. Clary / AFP – Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Portnow tried to push back from the criticism directed at him over the show by suggesting that women in the industry need to “step up.” Portnow

later apologized, saying his remarks were taken out of context, but the outcry for his ouster has only grown.

He apologized for the remarks in a statement Thursday afternoon and said The Recording Academy is establishing an independent task force to “identify where we can do more to overcome the explicit barriers and unconscious biases that impede female advancement in the music community.”

“After hearing from many friends and colleagues, I understand the hurt that my poor choice of words following last Sunday’s GRAMMY telecast has caused,” Portnow said in the statement. “I also now realize that it’s about more than just my words. Because those words, while not reflective of my beliefs, echo the real experience of too many women. I’d like to help make that right.”

Marcie Allen, president of Mac Presents, a prominent music industry firms that pairs sponsors and artists, called for Portnow’s exit in an email sent to NBC News.

“Step aside. Stop talking. Try listening,” Allen wrote. “The tone deafness to which you have addressed an entire gender only further widens the gap of understanding.”

“The welcome mat was yanked from underneath plenty of feet in high heels Grammy night. High heels in which you probably could not climb one of the thousand of stairs we climb daily,” she wrote.

Other women in the music industry who have called for Portnow to step down include musician Vanessa Carlton, who has promoted

a petition signed by more than 11,000 people demanding Portnow’s resignation.

Other influential industry figures and artists have used social media to add their voices.

Lou Taylor, president of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, and the business manager for Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, posted her criticism of Portnow and Ken Ehrlich, the executive producer of the Grammys, on Instagram.

“I step up and step in every day!” Taylor wrote. “There are countless women who help provide the foundation that this business is built on — Here let me help you Neil and Ken — maybe next year we will have a new Academy president and a new producer.”

Pink, who will sing the national at the Super Bowl on Sunday, tweeted her thoughts in a letter posted to Twitter.

Neda Azarfar, a spokeswoman for the academy, declined to comment on the calls for Portnow to step down.

Calls for inclusivity, diversity and awareness of sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry have hit the movie business with campaigns like #OscarsSoWhite and #MeToo. The music industry, until now, has been mostly unscathed, but awareness of its gender imbalance has grown. A recent

study by the University of Southern California showed that women accounted for just 9.3 percent of nominees over the last six Grammy awards.

At the Grammys this year, women wore white roses in support of the #metoo movement, and the singer and actress

Janelle Monáe wore a Time’s Up lapel pin.

Monáe introduced a performance by Kesha,

who has become a symbol of resistance in the music business after launching a long-running court battle against her former producer, Lukasz Gottwald, known as Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of emotional and sexual abuse. He has denied the claims.

Allowing Kesha to perform was viewed by

some as an empty gesture by the academy given the absence of women holding trophies onstage.