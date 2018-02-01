Amerigroup holds Repack Backpack for Macon students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southfield Elementary School in Macon was host to an annual event to help make sure kids are prepared in class.

The Repack Backpack is aimed at getting students the school supplies they need for the second half of the school year, as items from the beginning of the year become expended or lost.

The Amerigroup Community Care organization helped put on the event.

Lafawnda Hugeley, a senior marketing representative for Amerigroup, says that as the school year moves along, there’s a need for more pencils, paper, folders, and anything else you can name.

“It makes us feel great, because our purpose is to provide resources to the community, so to see the kids so excited to receive these school supplies just puts a glow on our face as well,” Hugeley said.

Amerigroup partnered with the Boys Scouts of America and the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension to also help promote healthy living habits to students as they picked up their supplies.