12-year-old girl in custody after two shot at L.A. middle school

By
NBCnews
-
0

A 12-year-old girl was taken into custody after two students were shot inside a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school on Thursday, authorities said.

The gunfire wounded a 15-year-old boy, who was shot in the head and was in serious condition, and a 15-year-old girl, who was struck in the wrist and was in fair condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center listed both as stable, saying they were expected to make full recoveries.

- Advertisement -

Three other people — a 30-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl — suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, the fire department said.

“We know this a very traumatic incident for all the children involved, particularly inside that classroom,” said Steven Zipperman, chief of the Los Angeles school system police department.

The shots erupted shortly before 9 a.m. (noon ET) at Salvador Castro Middle School, just west of downtown Los Angeles. A gun was recovered, police said, and the campus was declared safe.

Aerial video on local television showed a girl being led out of the school in handcuffs. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she was the student in custody, whom police hadn’t formally declared a suspect.

Image: Los Angeles school shooting aftermath

Report a Typo
SHARE