'We were wrong': Police apologize for doubting 2004 Larry Nassar accuser

Brianne Randall-Gay speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

“We let her down and we won’t do it again,” Walsh said, starting to choke up.

He said the officer who took the report has made a private apology to Randall-Gay. He has not been disciplined for dismissing Randall-Gay’s concerns.

“I’m not about to make a punitive decision for something that happened 14 years ago,” Walsh said.

Police Chief David Hall, who was the interim chief in 2004, said Nassar’s standing as a respected doctor helped blind the investigator to the possibility he was lying.

“Our job is to take people off the street. He felt bad that he didn’t catch that one. He’s very apologetic,” Hall said.

Randall-Gay said she appreciates the apology but it’s “not enough,” especially since the community paid a steep price for the police mishandling.

“I believe it’s possible that his abuse could have been stopped 14 years ago. And that many young women and girls would not have been victimized by him,” she told NBC News.

She said she broke down when police finally called her to say they had messed up.

“It felt good to hear from them and their kindness has been therapeutic for me,” she said. “However, I still have a lot of anger towards the situation.”

A police report of the incident released Wednesday shows that she reported her encounter with Nassar the next day telling investigators she was “freaked out” that he tried to penetrate her with an ungloved hand, massaged her breasts and manipulated her genital area.

She even had a rape kit done, and police called in Nassar for an interview.

But the report shows that all Nassar did to get police to back off was tell them that he used a legitimate medical technique on Randall-Gay and give them him Power Point presentation on it.

Police then called Randall-Gay’s mother to inform her “that we would be closing the case with no prosecution being sought, due to the facts presented to me by Dr. Nassar,” the report says.

In the coming years, Nassar would repeat his claim that the physical contact was medical and not sexual. He even resurfaced it this month in a letter to the judge — after he

pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges.

“ Nobody was listening.”

Randall-Gay said she has suffered from anxiety since the incident. She initially sent a written statement to be read aloud at the hearing, but after listening to some other victims speak, she decided she wanted to appear in person.

Meridian Township paid for her to fly to Michigan from Seattle, and she confronted Nassar in the courtroom before he was

sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

“I am here to tell you I wasn’t afraid of you then, and I’m sure as hell not afraid of you now,” Randall-Gay said.

She urged institutions and authority figures to pay attention to children reporting abuse, saying Nassar was allowed to keep molesting “because nobody was listening.”