Train crash was déjà vu for lawmakers who survived Va. shooting

Passengers watch as emergency personnel operate work at the scene of a train crash involving a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. An Amtrak passenger train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia. Zack Wajsgrasu / The Daily Progress via AP

- Advertisement -

Flake, who is not a physician, said the doctors were already working on the unconscious driver when he arrived.

“I got back pretty quickly, and they were doing CPR, at that point, but I don’t think he was ever conscious,” he said. “That’s my assumption. But they worked on him for quite a while, they tried everything with the paddles, but I don’t think he ever came to.”

Flake said when he spotted Wenstrup struggling to revive the other man, his mind reeled back to the Virginia ball field.

“As we were working on the injured, I’m just remembering it was Brad and I that were with Steve Scalise,” Flake said. “Brad was cutting away a coat so they could attach some of the equipment, it was very similar to what we were doing. Cutting away the clothing, so we could find a tourniquet. So it was too, too familiar.”

Flake said during a news conference later Wednesday afternoon from the retreat that he had hoped to never experience a day like the shooting ever again.

“I thought after that time I never want to experience a day like this again and unfortunately it came too soon,” he said.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. walks toward media gathered at the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia on June 14, 2017, during a Congressional baseball practice where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot. Kevin S. Vineys / AP