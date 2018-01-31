Train carrying GOP lawmakers to retreat hits trash truck, one dead

Emergency responders and passengers from an Amtrak passenger train carrying Republican members of Congress attend to one of the injured after the train collided with a garbage truck Wednesday in Crozet, Virginia. Justin Ide / Crozet Volunteer Fire Department via Reuters

Marshall later told MSNBC that he first tried to help the deceased victim but “couldn’t find a pulse, so we started CPR and worked on that person for several, several minutes, and [it] just didn’t go real well for that gentlemen.”

“We just could never get him resuscitated, I’m afraid,” he said, so he and another lawmaker “decided we needed to focus all of our attention on the other person, who at least had a pulse.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, a podiatrist, said it felt like the train “went over a boulder.”

Wenstrup said he rushed off the train and saw a man from the truck who was able to stand and two other people on the ground. He tended to an injured man who had “a lot of blood coming from around his mouth and nose,” he said on MSNBC.

They worked to clear the unconscious man’s airway and make sure that his mouth wouldn’t fill up with blood, he said. The man was breathing, and they were able to get him to an ambulance, Wenstrup said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin was on the train but wasn’t injured, a source told NBC News. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky wasn’t on the train, a spokesperson said.

Ryan said on Twitter that the incident was “a terrible tragedy.”

The retreat was to proceed with an adjusted program including include a moment of prayer and a security briefing from the sergeant at arms and Capitol police, the Congressional Institute said in the statement.

Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee said during a news conference from the retreat later Wednesday that during the morning train ride, the lawmakers had been happy after Trump’s State of the Union address but that “in a millisecond … that changed.”

“It was just a slam,” he said.

Flake said the crash and its aftermath felt all too familiar, seven months after he survived the shooting at a Virginia baseball field that left House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and three other people wounded.

“I thought after that time I never want to experience a day like this again. and unfortunately it came too soon,” he said.

Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he had spoken with Ryan and that “they’re doing pretty good,” despite enduring a “tremendous jolt.”

“It was a pretty rough hit, that’s what they all tell me,” Trump said at the beginning of an Oval Office meeting with U.S. workers who Republicans say have benefited from the recently passed Republican tax plan.

Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Thursday for a previously scheduled address at the retreat.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted addressed the retreat Wednesday evening, saying he spoke Ryan by phone while he was at the scene of the crash.

“We thank God. We thank God today because we know it could have been much worse,” Pence said. “To you and your families, thank you for your service to America, and God bless you all.”