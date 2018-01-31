Rain and a warm up are on the way

Good Evening!

Another cold night is on the way with temperatures falling into the 30’s once again with clear skies around Middle Georgia, but changes are on the way!

Thursday we will start with sunshine across Middle Georgia, but see an increase in clouds throughout the day. Rain chances will be on the increase beginning sometime after 4pm Thursday and last through the morning hours of Friday. The good news is that we will see a warm up into the 60’s ahead of this next chance of rain.

Of course the warm weather won’t be staying, as temperatures cool well below normal by Saturday ahead of the next chance of rain, that is looking like it could be a real soaker for you on Super Bowl Saturday.

