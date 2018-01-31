Kathie Durst's family continues to fight for justice in her death

Kathie Durst Jim McCormack

In June 2017, on the eve of what would have been her 65th birthday, Kathie’s friends and family gathered for a memorial mass on Long Island, New York — steps away from her old elementary school. Just three months earlier, a judge had officially declared Kathie Durst dead.

“The memorial was to honor all that she stood for and aspired to,” Kathie’s older brother Jim McCormack told Dateline. “She wanted to be a doctor after, you know, achieving what she did in nursing school. She was only three months away and she would have been caring for mothers to be and babies born… she was gifted and a caring spirit. Very gifted.”

Jim says that over the years, their family discussed holding a memorial, but it continually got delayed because they didn’t have closure. Kathie’s body still hasn’t been found.

Kathie’s memorial mass was followed by a luncheon, during which Jim paid tribute to his sister, “Just to give her the recognition of what she stood for, the substance and the soul, and the spirit, that was Kathie… She was an inspiration in some ways to a lot of people including myself.”

Evan Kreeger — a member of the Durst family who has studied the case and come to believe that his uncle Robert killed Kathie — wasn’t able to attend, but sent a pre-recorded statement and shared some memories of his beloved aunt Kathie:

“She would have been a fantastic nurse and doctor”, said Evan Kreeger. “My aunt Kathie: The family woman, the hero, the caregiving soul. It is as if Kathie smiles down on all of us now,”

Jim McCormack says he is determined to make sure his sister’s memory is not overshadowed by the publicity surrounding Robert Durst. Jim plans to honor Kathie by creating ‘Kathie’s Porchlight Foundation’ to provide financial assistance for aspiring doctors and nurses. He hopes it will continue Kathie’s legacy of caring for others for years to come.

“That’s how I’m going to provide a long-term living memorial to her memory,” Jim says. “Think of all the doctors who would like to be a doctor, but… they see the economic obstacles and they divert to something else… Things like that, you know, that would keep — not so much Kathie’s dreams alive, but all those young men and young women, their dreams, which is I think what Kathie would want.”

Kathie and Robert Durst Jim McCormack

Jim and his family are convinced that Robert Durst is the only person who can give them the closure they have been so desperately seeking over the years. “The only part of the equation that’s missing, for me, is Kathie’s remains,” Jim says. “I really would like to know what happened. Where is she? You know, is there a way of exhuming whatever?… Bob has got to give us that. He’s the only one out there who has that surety of notice.”

Prosecutor John Lewin, with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, has held several pre-trial hearings and recorded videotaped testimony from potential witnesses to use at the upcoming trial for Berman’s death in the event they are unable to testify.

Durst is being held without bail at the Los Angeles County Jail. By the time that trial is expected to start in early 2019, he will be 75 years old.

