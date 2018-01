You can adopt Emily from Critical Care For Animal Angels

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog Of The Week is Emily. She is a wonderful one year old Plott Hound.

Melissa Gibbs from Critical Care For Animal Angels brought Emily onto 41NBC News at Daybreak Tuesday morning.

Emily is available for adoption.

You call Critical Care For Animal Angels at (478) 293-2066.

Learn more about Emily by watching the full Dog Of The Week interview right here.