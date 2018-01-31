Lizella man dies in hospital after car accident on Tucker Rd.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man died in the hospital Tuesday, several hours after he was in a car crash earlier that morning.

65-year-old Michael King was the passenger in a car being driven by Vicki King on Tucker Road when the car left the road and struck a tree, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones was told Michael King died at the hospital sometime Tuesday.

The accident is currently under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the “on-call” accident investigator.