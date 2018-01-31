One dead after car crash on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a car crash in Warner Robins Wednesday night.

The Warner Robins Police Department says the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling down Watson Blvd. and failed to yield the right-of-way when the driver began turning left onto Willie Lee Parkway. A car coming the opposite way down Watson Blvd. struck the Sonic.

The driver of the Sonic died, according to police. The driver of the other car involved in the accident was treated at the scene.

Warner Robins police will notify 41NBC of the deceased when next-of-kin is notified.