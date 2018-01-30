Texas Rangers to probe alleged abuse of gymnasts at Karolyi Ranch

Martha and Bela Karolyi sit inside Karolyi Ranch on Jan. 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas. Bob Levey / Getty Images for Hilton

- Advertisement -

The website for the ranch contains only this message, up since at least April 2017: “After nearly four decades of spiriting young gymnasts towards greatness in sport, our yearly tradition of the Karolyi’s Gymnastics Camp has come to an end. Bela, Martha, and the rest of the camp staff wish to sincerely thank all participants, USA Gymnastics, and everyone who has been a part of our extended family for 35 years of unforgettable memories.”

Their attorney did not respond to requests for comment after

USA Gymnastics cut ties with the ranch earlier this month, or on Tuesday after Abbott ordered the Rangers to investigate.

The Rangers will be working with the Walker County Sheriff’s office, which began investigating earlier. Nassar has already pleaded guilty in Michigan to molesting 10 girls and possession of child pornography, but there have been no charges out of Texas.