Sonny Perdue named designated survivor for President’s annual speech

WASHINGTON D.C. (41NBC/WMGT) – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will be the “designated survivor” during President Trump’s State of the Union tonight, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to NBC News.

Perdue would become the acting commander in chief if a catastrophic event killed everyone inside the House chambers during the President’s speech.

