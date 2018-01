MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mark your calendars for Small Business Day in Macon.

Organizers say this is the state of Georgia’s largest start-up launch event for entrepreneurs.

On April 7th, future business owners will get free education, resources, and an opportunity to sit one-on-one with consultants.

They can also expect free corporation services, help with a website, and free online education.

The event will be held at the Macon Centreplex from 10 AM until 4 PM.