Restaurant Report Card: The Railroad Cafe

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Like the train in its backyard, The Railroad Cafe in Fort Valley has come and gone – back in business since 2015 with big support from the local community.

“If you give a quality product and make it consistent every time they come in, it’s a win-win,” Owner Jeff Hall said.

- Advertisement -

Hall runs it with the help of his wife and a dedicated staff. They’ve got specials every day on top of a good looking menu with some award winning food.

“We got a bunch of burgers and we also won an award for our shrimp and grits,” Hall said, referring to a ‘People’s Choice Award for most savory food a the Georgia National Fairgrounds. “So that was a very high award coming from the people there as well.”

And most importantly, The Railroad Cafe is doing it right in the cleanliness department, racking up another perfect health inspection score.

“We make sure the hot food is hot and the cold food is cold, as long as the equipment is running right you should be doing the things that you can do to make that [perfect score] happen,” Hall said.

The Railroad Cafe in downtown Fort Valley is making the grade this week, but before we go, let’s take a look at your other scores this week:

Marco Italian Restaurant on Forsyth Rd – 98

McDonalds on Bass Rd – 92

Nu-Way Weiners at Mercer Village – 97

Zeafood Time on Riverside Dr – 86

Captain D’s on N Davis Dr – 100

Salsa’s Mexican Grill on Russell Pkwy – 96

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant on N Houston Lake Blvd – 100

La Pasadita on N Lee St – 96

Whistle Stop Cafe on McCrackin St – 96