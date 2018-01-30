Man sentenced to 20 years in Starbucks robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is sentenced to 20 years for the role he played in a robbery outside a Starbucks.

Davonte Cobb pleaded guilty this week after investigators determined he was the getaway driver.

It happened in 2016 at the store on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.

Investigators say two employees were sitting outside of the store after it closed when they saw a car driving slowly in the parking lot.

Moments later two men jumped out of the car and demanded money from the employees.

Investigators say they got away with $20 in tip money.

Another man has been sentenced to 20 years in this investigation.

The cases against two others are still pending.