Frito-Lay engineer visits Houston County Career Academy students

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Industrial Maintenance students at the Houston County Career Academy in Warner Robins got a special visit Tuesday morning from leading snack manufacturer Frito Lay.

Not because they were hungry but because of a partnership the school has with the company and Central Georgia Technical College to help students land jobs.

- Advertisement -

Plant Engineer Craig Hoffman gave students an inside look at how the machinery at the Frito Lay plant.

“Students here see both the grass roots fundamentals of education and then the ability to apply it into industry and manufacturing today, and I think that’s where the success of this program marks education and industry together, preparing our students for the workforce of the future,” Hoffman told 41NBC.

The Houston County Career Academy will host an open house on February 6th from 4:00-6:30 pm for anyone interested in enrolling. They’re encouraging people to come out.