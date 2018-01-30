Emotional support peacock denied flight by United Airlines

Service peacock at Newark Airport. Courtesy Ramon Colon

Department of Transportation’s guidelines for air travel with service animals states “unusual animals are evaluated on a case by case basis” and that airlines may exclude animals that are too large or heavy to accommodate in the flight cabin, pose a direct threat to the health or safety of others, could cause a significant disruption of service or are prohibited from entering a foreign country.

Airlines are also never required to accept snakes, reptiles, rodents, ferrets, or spiders.

The United Airlines incident comes after

Delta released a statement on Jan. 19 announcing new requirements when it comes to emotional support animals.

“Customers have attempted to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums known as sugar gliders, snakes, spiders and more,”

Delta said in the statement. “Ignoring the true intent of existing rules governing the transport of service and support animals can be a disservice to customers who have real and documented needs.”

Beginning March 1, the airline will require passengers with service animals to submit paperwork two full days before flying.

The owners of emotional support animals will also need to offer a document, signed by a doctor or licensed mental health professional, verifying that the creature will behave.

Competitor American Airlines said it was also looking into “additional requirements.”

“Unfortunately, untrained animals can lead to safety issues for our team, our passengers and working dogs onboard our aircraft,” the airline said in a statement. “We agree with Delta’s efforts and will continue to support the rights of customers, from veterans to people with disabilities, with legitimate needs.”

(For the record, in the wild, peacocks spend a lot of time on the ground

but do fly short distances.)