Apartment fire at West Macon complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An apartment building caught fire Monday night in Macon.

Officials from the Macon-Bibb Fire Department say the fire started at the Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Dr. around 10 p.m.

Reports say the fire damaged six of the eight buildings in the complex.

Several residents, including some children, were forced to evacuate their apartments. Officials say that in all, ten adults and two children were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.