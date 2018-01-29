Larry Nassar scandal: Prosecutors start naming names at MSU

Amanda Thomashow complained about Larry Nassar in 2014. NBC News

Strampel was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar’s boss. After the 2014 MSU investigation concluded what Nassar had done to Thomashow was not sexual in nature, Strampel sent him a warm email.

“I am happy this has resolved to some extend (sic) and I am happy to have you back in full practice,”

Strampel wrote, according to Nassar’s personnel file, which was first obtained by NBC News in December 2016.

The email outlined new protocols for Nassar, including having another person present in the room when he touched “sensitive areas” and avoiding skin-to-skin contact. There’s no indication Strampel ever enforced the new rules. Strampel, who stepped down from his position last month for medical reasons, did not respond to requests for comment.

Michigan State University has said it intends to cooperate with the investigation.

Its website now opens with a message for the 156 women who testified at Nassar’s extraordinary sentencing hearing before he was hit with 40 to 175 years in prison. It reads: “We hear you. We see you. We are sorry for your pain and grief. We commend you for your bravery and strength.”

Separately, the U.S. Olympic Committee is launching an independent, third-party investigation into USA Gymnastics’ handling of complaints about Nassar.

Schuette’s probe has already become an issue in his run for governor, with Democrats calling on him to disclose any contact he’s had with top MSU officials or big donors since the fall of 2016.

Also on Monday, Congress followed up on the Nassar sex abuse scandal by passing legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to promptly report abuse claims to law enforcement.

The Nassar sentencing sparked new calls from lawmakers to complete action on legislation that had already received widespread support in both chambers of Congress. The House agreed to take up the Senate version of the bill to speed up its passage. The bill passed by a vote of 406-3 and went to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Supporters of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said a patchwork of state laws on reporting suspected sex abuse made it necessary to enact a uniform national standard that would apply to amateur sports groups such as USA Gymnastics as well as to other sports organizations that participate in interstate and international travel. The failure to report a sexual abuse allegation could lead to up to one year in prison.

Lawmakers who spoke in favor of the bill — the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act — said that Nassar’s victims were failed by the people who were supposed to protect them.

“How a serial predator like Dr. Nassar could have preyed on so many young girls for a long time in such a flagrant fashion is appalling,” said Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas.

The three votes against the bill were Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. Twenty-one congressmembers didn’t vote.