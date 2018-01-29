Health Experts: It’s not too late to get a flu shot

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – This year’s flu season is the worst in nearly decade.

The season typically goes through March. This year’s flu season is the most widespread and have claimed the lives of the young and the elderly.

Health experts says it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

Sherrie Rollins, Employee Health Manager at Coliseum Medical Centers says, “It does tend to lessen the symptoms that you have. It doesn’t guarantee you’re not going to get the flu but it that’s your best chance you get at fighting the flu is to get the flu vaccine.”

Flu symptoms vary from person to person, however, some common symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

The Georgia Department of Health reports that there has been 25 confirmed influenza deaths this season.