Florida man arrested in Macon for allegedly stabbing sister 20 times

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man wanted for killing his sister in Dunedin was arrested in Macon Sunday night.

According to a media alert from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Christopher Horan was on the run after he allegedly stabbed his sister 20 times on Saturday January 27, 2018.

Detectives say at around 6:00 PM on Sunday Horan went up to an officer at the Medical Center Navicent Health. Horan told the officer that he wanted to turn himself in for killing his sister, 42-year-old Leanna Horan, during an argument. Officers took him into custody and notified the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Horan is at the Bibb County Jail awaiting to be sent to Pinellas County.